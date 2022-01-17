Search

17 Jan 2022

Welcome for over 100 jobs created in local Laois companies

JOBS ALERT: Accounts Assistant - Competitive Salary - Dundalk

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

106 new jobs were created across Laois in 2021 by 138 small businesses supported by the Local Enterprise Office (LEO), according to Laois/Offaly TD, Charlie Flanagan.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD, announced the annual results of the LEOs for 2021 which showed that LEO supported companies created 7,440 jobs around the country in 2021, with 85% of these jobs outside of Dublin. 

Deputy Flanagan said: “106 new jobs were created last year in Laois, while the net jobs created by LEO supported clients across the county last year was 47. 

“During a very difficult year for many small businesses, this is hugely positive news for Laois and highlights the determination and hard work of business owners and workers across the county.

“A total of 689 people employed in small businesses across Co Laois benefited from LEO support over the past year.

“With a total of 138 clients, the Laois LEO provides vital support to many of our local businesses, offering advice, mentoring and training, and providing much needed financial backing with programmes such as the Trading Online Voucher, Lean for Micro and Green for Micro.      

“This support proved particularly valuable over the past almost two years as many businesses were forced to pivot their offerings online or adapt their services to make it through the pandemic. I want to pay tribute to these Laois businesses which have persevered through some of the most difficult times and continued to provide jobs and contribute to our local economy and community,” said Deputy Flanagan.

 

