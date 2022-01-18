Young Laois musicians to perform in Donal Lunny concert

Talented young Laois musicians from Laois Music Generation, are to take part in an exciting contemporary traditional music concert, directed by legendary Irish composer Dónal Lunny.

The students will also enjoy two days of masterclasses and experience a professional rehearsal, all in Carlow's beautiful Visual theatre next month.

With Carlow Music Generation, they will all learn two tracks that they will perform live with the band Atlantic Arc on stage all together in what is sure to be an uplifting experience.

The young players will also get to experience the Atlantic Arc's technical rehearsal, sound check and concert. The masterclasses are facilitated by Music Generation Carlow and Music Generation Laois, via SoundWaves, and Visual Carlow.

Atlantic Arc is a collaborative ensemble group of reknowned traditional musicians and singers from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The concert is under the musical direction of Dónal Lunny, one of Ireland's most accomplished performers, composers and producers.

“The heart of this music is found in the Celtic countries along the arc of the Atlantic seaboard, from the west of Ireland to the coast of Galicia and expressing it in fresh ways that link it into contemporary music,” Dónal Lunny said.

The band’s first single, ‘My Son David’, featuring Atlantic Arc’s two distinctly expressive singers, Pauline Scanlon and Jarlath Henderson from the band’s forthcoming album, was released in 2021 and received huge reaction, leading to eager anticipation for the album release in early 2022.

Plans to record a full album had to be shelved last year due to the Covid crisis.

"The creative chemistry makes this combination of artists very special. A very successful Kickstarter campaign to fund our debut album earlier this year enabled us to come together long enough to record an album that captures the unique spirit of the music which we love," Mr Lunny said.

Atlantic Arc features Tara Breen on fiddle, Sharon Howley on cello, Davie Ryan on drums, Ewen Vernal on bass, Graham Henderson on keyboards, Jarlath Henderson on vocals, guitars pipes and whistles, Pauline Scanlon on vocals, and Dónal Lunny on bouzouki and guitar. As a special guest, flute and whistle player Alan Doherty will join for the Carlow show.

SoundWaves, the inaugural series, is presented by four Music Generation areas: Wexford, Galway, Carlow and Ennis and features the exceptional 9 piece traditional music ensemble Atlantic Arc.

Supported by the Arts Council: Traditional Arts + Young People, Children and Education.

Concert Tickets for Visual Theatre, Carlow on February 6th are available via https:// visualcarlow.ie/whats-on/ atlantic-arc

Tickets €20 / €16 concession. Doors open at 5.30pm / On Stage@ 6pm