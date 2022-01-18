Search

18 Jan 2022

Irish Rail to make big investment at key Laois facility in Portlaoise

Irish Rail to make big investment at key Laois facility in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

18 Jan 2022

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Irish Rail is set to make a significant investment at one of its key facilities in Portlaoise.

The company has invited tenders for the design, supply, delivery & commissioning of two new gantry cranes at the Portlaoise concrete sleeper depot.

The cranes, which will require a lifting capacity of 25 tonnes each, will be located outdoors at the facility on the Old Knockmay Road in Portlaoise.

Irish Rail says the primary purpose of the cranes is to provide tandem lifting capability for the supply of new track panels and removal of redundant track panels from works trains. They may also undertake independent lifting activities.

The cranes will also be integrated with existing infrastructure of guide tracks and power supply rails and shall be capable of being operated from the ground and on-board cabin.

The contract will also include training in the operation and maintenance of the cranes and a remedy of defects.

Irish Rail wants to have all equipment successfully commissioned within six months of contract execution. The company wants to award the contract in May 2022.

Documents say the contract will have a lifespan of nearly six years. More below tweet.

The company manufactures concrete sleepers at in Portlaoise. It takes approximately 2,500 sleepers to lay a mile of track.

Iaranród Éireann already operates the Portlaoise Traincare Depot which is expanding due to the addition of new carriages to the fleet. The depot maintains engines and carriages. A recruitment process began in 2021 for the expanded work that will have to be carried out at the Depot.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media