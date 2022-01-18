11 changes to Laois team for O'Byrne cup semi final clash with Kidare

Laois take on Kildare on Wednesday night in the semi final of the O'Byrne cup and manager Billy Sheehan has named his starting 15 ahead of the clash in Dr Cullen Park, Carlow (7.30pm).

There are 11 changes from the team that beat Wicklow last Saturday as they look to get one over on their neighbours and qualify for a final meeting with Dublin on Saturday.

Matthew Byron holds on to his place in goals while the only ever present starter from the three previous games, Trevor Collins, keeps his place at full back. Alex Mohan also holds on to his spot at corner back while Killeshin's Eoin Lowry also starts again but this time at centre forward as opposed to number 14.

Paul Kingston is out with an injury and while O'Dempsey's sharpshooter Mark Barry is listed to start, a lot will depend on how much game time he gets with DCU earlier in the day as they take on St Mary's in the Sigerson Cup. That game takes place in Belfast on Wednesday afternoon.

Also into the team are Evan O'Carroll and Sean Moore who both found the net off the bench against Wicklow in their previous game.

Sheehan has named a strong team and rightly so as the challenge of Kildare will be a step up from what they have encountered so far this year.

Laois have used 34 players so far this year and there are no new starters on the side for the clash on Wednesday night. It will be their fourth game in 11 days while a win in Carlow would set them up for a final clash with the Dubs on Saturday at the same venue.

LAOIS

Matthew Byron (Courtwood); James Kelly (St Joseph’s), Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen), Alex Mohan (Portarlington); Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood), John O’Loughlin (Rosenallis), Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise); James Finn (Ballyfin), Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise); Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen), Eoin Lowry (Killeshin), Paddy O’Sullivan (Portarlington); Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s), Sean Moore (Ballyfin), Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard)

KILDARE

Mark Donnellon; David Randles, Mike Joyce, Tom Harrington; David Hyland, James Murray, Tony Aarchbold; Liam Power, Tadhg Hoey; Davy O’Neill, Eoghan Lawless, Kevin Flynn; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Tom Kinsella, Jack Sargent, Mick O’Grady, Ryan Houlihan, Kevin O’Callaghan, Paul Cribbin, Aaron Masterson, Con Kavanagh, Ben McCormack, Mikey McGovern, Padraic Tuohy, Fergal Conway