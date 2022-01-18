Building contract for new Laois council housing approved in 2020 finally goes to to tender

Construction companies have been invited to submit bid to win a tender to build seven new homes in Rathdowney which councillors have been in the pipeline for some two years.

Laois County Council published tender documents for the relatively small social housing development on January 1 2022.

It involves the construction of seven dwellings in a terraced block comprising three houses and four apartments at Mooreville, Rathdowney. The project all works necessary to facilitate the development. The new homes will be built on a vacant 0.1 hectare brownfield site which had been used for farming.

Companies have until February 17 to respond with the council planning to award the contract at the end of April.

The time required to plan, approved and build the homes reveals some of the obstacles faced in delivering new social housing in Laois, since construction is likely to commence close on two years after Laois County Councillor approved plans to proceed with the project.

County Councillors unanimously approved a so-called Part VIII application prepared by council officials for the project at the end of September 2020. The plans were drawn up for the local authority in the Spring of 2020 while public consultation began in July 2020.

The council said at the time that development will assist with the delivery of 'much needed' housing in Rathdowney.

Laois County Council is in the process of recruiting extra staff to accelerate the delivery of social and affordable housing in the county.