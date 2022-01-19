Shop workers donating tuck shop cash to Laois charities

The staff of a Laois shop have put their love of a tasty treat to a great use, by raising money for local charities.

Telfords Portlaoise hardward store have just donated €1,000 to Laois Hospice, who offer palliative home care to Laois people with cancer.

The donation is given every January to a different charity nominated by Telfords staff.

Worker Eileen Sinnott began organising the fundraiser some years ago. She saw how staff complained at the cost of a tuck machine in the shop that dispensed chocolate bars and drinks, and she began buying them at wholesale prices instead.

"The tuck shop operates on a trust scheme, they just leave the money into a special till. We had to decide what to do with the profit and rather than go on a night out we decided to give it to charity every January. So far we have donated to PATH, Suicide in Kilkenny, Teac Tom, the Ben & Jake Connolly Trust God rest them, and to the Cuisle Centre," she explained.

Last year it also paid to buy a defibrillator for the shop.

"I'd like to thank all the staff for their support, without them it wouldn't be possible," Eileen said.

Seamus Donohue of Laois Hospice gratefully accepted the cheque this week.

