Laois cat lovers urged to take up new LSPCA cat neuter discount scheme

Laois cat lovers are being invited to get their kittens or stray cats neutered, at a discount cost.
The Laois Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (LSPCA) has launched a cat neutering scheme lasting for six weeks.
It will cost just €20 to have either male or female cats neutered.
Ten veterinary clinics in Laois are taking part in the scheme.
People are asked to ring the vet directly for an appointment. Full list below.
"Laois SPCA, in conjunction with the attached list of vets, are running a subsidised neutering scheme. We urge people to get their cats done to avoid unwanted litters in the Spring. We recommend cat be neutered at approximately 4 months. Any later, you run the risk of them being already pregnant," the charity has stated.
The vets offering the scheme are in Portlaoise, Portarlington, Tankardstown, Mountrath, Mountmellick, Rathdowney, Durrow and Portrane.
