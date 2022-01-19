Search

19 Jan 2022

Laois village that lost bank branch to get new ATM

Conor Ganly

19 Jan 2022

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois village that lost a Bank of Ireland branch in 2021 is getting a new bank machine at the local credit union.

Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State at the Department of Finance with special responsibility for Credit Unions, has welcomed the installation of a ATM at St Canice’s Credit Union in Durrow.

"This is great news and I want to thank the credit union for this important initiative, not only for their own members but it will also benefit everybody in Durrow and the surrounding areas and all people who require an ATM service while in Durrow," he said.

The TD said it will replace the facility at the closed bank branch.

"In the meantime, the existing Bank of Ireland ATM will continue in operation until the credit union ATM is in place. The Credit Union is now applying immediately for planning permission for this new ATM," he said.

Bank of Ireland's downsizing left four towns without ATMs said the Laois TD.

"I immediately contacted Bank of Ireland about maintaining an ATM service in the town. Separately I met with the senior management in St. Canice’s Credit Union and asked them to provide ATM facilities in Durrow, which they have agreed to do. This positive response from the Credit Union is acknowledged and appreciated," he said.

The TD urged people to use their credit union.

"I encourage people who are not members to join their local credit union as they provide excellent community based services and are the most trusted brand name in Ireland," he said.

