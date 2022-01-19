Sympathies over 'dreadful death' of Ashling Murphy given at Portlaoise council meeting

The late Ashling Murphy
Portlaoise Municipal District councillors have extended their sympathies to the family of young teacher Ashling Murphy, who was laid to rest on January 18 following her shocking murder last week.
Laois Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley expressed her sympathy to her family and to Offaly people as a whole.
"I want to acknowledge the dreadful death of Ashling Murphy who was only buried yesterday. There was a great turnout at a vigil in Portlaoise. My deepest sympathies to her family and the whole community in Offaly,"
Cllr Willie Aird described what happened to the young teacher as "an awful tragedy".
The Cathaoirleach Cllr John Joe Fennelly also offered condolences to Ms Murphy's family.
Ashling Murphy was laid to rest in Mountbolus on January 18 after a heartbreaking funeral mass in St Brigid's Church.
