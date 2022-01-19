Search

Sympathies over 'dreadful death' of Ashling Murphy given at Portlaoise council meeting

The late Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Portlaoise Municipal District councillors have extended their sympathies to the family of young teacher Ashling Murphy, who was laid to rest on January 18 following her shocking murder last week.

Laois Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley expressed her sympathy to her family and to Offaly people as a whole.

"I want to acknowledge the dreadful death of Ashling Murphy who was only buried yesterday. There was a great turnout at a vigil in Portlaoise. My deepest sympathies to her family and the whole community in Offaly,"

'An evil act' Portlaoise councillor calls for justice following murder of Ashling Murphy

Cllr Willie Aird described what happened to the young teacher as "an awful tragedy".

The Cathaoirleach Cllr John Joe Fennelly also offered condolences to Ms Murphy's family. 

Ashling Murphy was laid to rest in Mountbolus on January 18 after a heartbreaking funeral mass in St Brigid's Church. 

'Goodbye for now, but not forever' - Ashling Murphy's boyfriend pays tribute at funeral

