PROPERTY WATCH: You'll get a shock at this Laois property's big extra in Electric Picnic town

This prime property offers a unique development opportunity in a most sought after residential location in the Laois town of Stradbally, according to the estate agents handling the sale. TAP NEXT TO TAKE THE TOUR.

Hume Auctioneers say the property incorporates a total site area of 0.84 Acres and includes a quality residence, large commercial premises and an unrivalled fully serviced development site.

While the scale of the property a surprise in a town centre location, its no shock therefore that he estate agents say the site would conservatively accommodate eight units (subject to planning) leaving the existing residence ample space and privacy.

As a result the Portlaoise based auctioneers say the property is offered for sale three ways:

1. The entire: Seeking offers in excess of €450,000

2. The residence on 0.1 Acres: Seeking offers in excess of €280,000

3. The entire less the residence: Seeking offers in excess of €200,000

The residence is described as follows by the estate agents.

"One of the signature homes in the picture postcard town of Stradbally, this beautiful and spacious four bedroom home offers a unique opportunity to acquire a home of distinction within walking distance of all of the fantastic amenities Stradbally has to offer.

"With a smart privet hedge, small front garden and both a pedestrian and a vehicular gate, the property has magnificent kerb appeal. This handsome home has been superbly maintained throughout and offers exceptional accommodation.

"Step into the welcoming entrance hall with its quality hardwood parquet floor, and the sense of space is truly palpable. Each side of the entrance hall is a spacious reception room, each with a fireplace, each with excellent proportions. The kitchen dining room enjoys quality solid wood fitted units and is plumbed for appliances.

"There is a large picture window overlooking the garden. On the ground floor there is also a spacious and fully appointed utility room and a guest w/c. On the first floor the four double bedrooms are superbly spacious and enjoy those same excellent proportions as seen on the ground floor. Each has a double built in wardrobe. A fully appointed family bathroom completes the accommodation. The side gate gives vehicular access to the rear. Outside there is a pretty car port and a large garage/shed. The site extends to a little over 0.1 Acres giving ample space for a large garden and recreation space. Stradbally is a superb residential location.

"The designed town offers a beautiful setting for your home. Shopping is well catered for with a large supermarket, post office, pharmacy, hairdressers, restaurants and convenience stores dotted around the main street.

"The Green home to the Cosby Estate is internationally renowned as home to Electric Picnic and the Annual Steam Rally. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy walking in Oakvale Woods, Fishing in the Stradbally Lakes.

"There is even a working steam train offering excursions through the local woods. Schools in the area are magnificent with St Colman's and The Cosby School offering primary education and bused to secondary schools in Portlaoise, Carlow, Heywood and Athy all available.

"Portlaoise and the M7 are just under ten minutes away while Carlow and Athy are about 20 minutes travel time. Dublin is reachable in about an hour. High Speed Broadband is laid on," concludes the guide.

Property at a glance:

GROUND FLOOR

Entrance Hall 4.53m x 1.91m (14' 10" x 6' 3") Parquet floor, feature door.

Sittingroom 4.64m x 3.81m (15' 3" x 12' 6") Fitted carpet, fitted curtain, light fitting, fitted stove, fireplace, built-in units, wall light fitting.

Diningroom 4.45m x 3.88m (14' 7" x 12' 9") Fitted carpet, fitted stone, fireplace, coved ceiling, light fitting, fitted curtains. Utility 3.27m x 2.43m (10' 9" x 8') Plumbed for appliances, fitted press.

Guest WC 1.45m x 1.29m (4' 9" x 4' 3") W.C., W.H.B., par tiled walls. Rear hall 2.78m x 1.06m (9' 1" x 3' 6") Kitchen/Dining 4.70m x 2.72m (15' 5" x 8' 11") Solid fitted kitchen, tiled splashback, extractor hood, fitted curtains, picture window overlooking rear garden, light fitting.

FIRST FLOOR

Landing 5.39m x 1.86m (17' 8" x 6' 1") Galleried Landing, fitted carpet, fitted curtains, light fitting.

Bedroom 3.88m x 3.73m (12' 9" x 12' 3") Fitted carpet, fitted curtains, light fitting, built-in wardrobe.

Bedroom 4.02m x 3.71m (13' 2" x 12' 2") Fitted carpet, fitted curtains, light fitting, picture window overlooking large site.

Bathroom 2.10m x 1.80m (6' 11" x 5' 11") Part tiled walls, w.c., w.h.b., bath, vanity unit, fitted mirror, shaver light and socket.

Bedroom 3.91m x 2.90m (12' 10" x 9' 6") Built-in wardrobe, fitted carpet, fitted curtains, light fitting.

Bedroom 3.94m x 2.79m (12' 11" x 9' 2") Built-in wardrobe, fitted carpet, fitted curtains, light fitting. OUTSIDE Garden Small front twin gardens with mature hedge.

Commercial Unit Front Section: 12m x 5.363m Rear Section: 106 sq meters (1100 sq ft) stores, garage Shed 5.34m x 3.22m (17' 6" x 10' 7") Boiler house.



