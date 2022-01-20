Search

20 Jan 2022

President Higgins to share message on 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

President Higgins

President Higgins is to share a message on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins is to deliver a specially recorded message to the Bloody Sunday families and the people of Derry to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

The President’s message will be shown publicly for the first time during ‘Beyond the Silence’ – a commemorative event  which will take place before a limited ‘in-person’ audience in Guildhall Square on Sunday, January 30.

The message will be broadcast on a large screen and the occasion will be livestreamed to an online audience.

‘Beyond the Silence’ is one of a number of events organised for this year’s anniversary by the Bloody Sunday Trust. 

Beginning at 4pm sharp on the day of the anniversary, it will be hosted by actor, Adrian Dunbar, and will feature tributes to the victims, as well as music and public performances. 

Guildhall Square will fall silent at the precise time when, on January 30, 1972, British paratroopers opened fire on civil rights marchers in the Bogside.

The attendance in the Square will be restricted, in accordance with public health guidance during the pandemic. People will be asked to assemble from 3.30pm. Five hundred places will be reserved for family members and one thousand will be available online on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

The Trust is inviting members of the Bloody Sunday families to take part in a ‘Family Walk of Remembrance’ on the morning of the anniversary. It will set out from Creggan Shops at 9.15am and make its way to the Bloody Sunday Monument in Rossville Street for the annual Memorial Service and wreath-laying ceremony at 11.00am. 

Members of the public are being asked to show their support for the families by lining the route in a responsible, socially distanced way.

The Trust has chosen ‘One World One Struggle’ as the theme for its 50th anniversary commemorative programme.

Other highlights include the delivery of the prestigious Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture by the former British Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn. The Islington North MP has been a long-standing supporter of Bloody Sunday justice issues, including the campaign for a new inquiry to overturn the discredited Widgery Tribunal findings and the call for British soldiers to be made accountable for Troubles-related incidents.

All events in this year’s programme are risk-assessed to ensure they comply with public health regulations and guidance. The full programme can be seen at https://bloodysunday50.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media