Search

20 Jan 2022

Laois and Offaly could finally be getting domestic violence refuges

"It will be done" - says Taoiseach

Taoiseach promises funding for domestic refuge centres following death of Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Funding to open domestic violence refuges in Laois and Offaly could finally be delivered, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated. 

The counties are among nine in Ireland that do not have such facilities. While public representatives and domestic violence support services have campaigned locally for years, no money was available.

Now, however in the wake of Ashling Murphy's death in Tullamore, it appears that there could be movement.

The Taoiseach committed to providing for such services, while speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland on January 20. 

"I can understand people's cynicism, and scepticism about whether this will be done. I can assure people it will be done. It will be followed through," he said of funding for services. 

"The death of Ashling Murphy has shocked the nation. We saw in the Dáil yesterday that all parties are resolved to work together... to create a cross-party mechanism to ensure that we can fulfill these timelines and ensure that we're not back in a year's time asking why these timelines weren't met," An Taoiseach said.  

Women seeking protection in both counties have had to be housed in emergency homes in other counties which has an impact on the education of children.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: "We must all work together to achieve a shared goal of zero tolerance of violence and abuse against women".

Several domestic violence support groups gave evidence to the Joint Justice Committee recently, she said.

"As the Taoiseach has said, I am leading the development of the third national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender based violence," Minister McEntee outlined.

"We have been working on this strategy for a year, and we listened to those in the sector who work on the frontline. And I am so grateful for their work, their support and their contributions.

"We listened to victims and survivors," she said. 

"It will be underpinned by clear actions, timelines for reform and robust accountability mechanisms. It will be resourced as it should be," Ms McEntee said. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media