Covid-19 hit Laois musicians urged to get cut of €4 million

Laois entertainers hit by Covid-19 are being urged to apply for support from a new €4 million fund, by Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance said the Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme (MEBAS) 2022 is designed to to support those operating in the music sector.

The aim of this scheme is to make a contribution to the overheads of self-employed people and sole traders in the music industry who have been significantly negatively affected by COVID-19.

The grant will be paid for six months January 2022 to June 2022 to assist self-employed performers, sole traders and businesses which have seen significant reductions in their turnover due to the COVID-19 pandemic and help to underpin their recovery as the restrictions are eased in the coming months.

Self-employed performers, sole traders and businesses in the music industry with turnovers of €15,000 and over will be able to apply for grants of between €1,500 and €12,500. Performers such as musicians, singers, DJ’s, lighting and sound crew, audio equipment suppliers etc can apply,

To be eligible, individuals/sole traders will need to demonstrate that their 2021 turnover was no more than 40% of their average turnover prior to the pandemic.

"This new scheme will be of excellent support to people in Co Laois and I call on all eligible local persons under this scheme to apply," said Minister Fleming.

"This simpler, easier to access new scheme will further support performers and individuals in the music business that have been impacted by the Covid restrictions.

"We have seen the impact COVID has had on the music sector and these measures are to make a contribution to the overheads of self-employed people and sole traders in the music industry. This assistance scheme was launched in 2021 as a targeted support for self-employed performers and sole traders operating solely in the live entertainment sector that did not qualify for other business supports such as COVID-19 Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS)," he said.

The Guidelines for MEBAS 2022 will be published next Tuesday, January 25 on the Department’s website. Applications will open on Thursday, January 27.

In 2022, €50 million has been made available to support live entertainment according to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media,