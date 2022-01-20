IN PICTURES: Laois win dramatic penalty shootout to reach O'Byrne Cup final

Laois are through to their first O'Byrne cup final appearance since 2007 after the edged out Kildare on Wednesday night after a dramatic penalty shootout.
After the game finished 0-9 to 1-6 after 70 minutes, penalties were used to separate the sides with Billy Sheehan's men coming out on top after a whopping 10 penalties each.
The five Laois penalty takers were Mark Barry, Gary Walsh, Brian Daly, Cormac Murphy and Sean Moore with Walsh converting both of his kicks while Mark Barry, Brian Daly, Cormac Murphy and Sean Moore all scoring one and missing one as the shooutout went into sudden death.
The game was played in Dr Cullen Park in Carlow and Sportsfile were on hand for the Leinster Express to capture events.
Click the next icon to scroll through the photos from the night.
