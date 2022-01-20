Drainage problems in big Portlaoise housing estate

St Brigid's Place Portlaoise
Drainage problems are to be inspected in a Portlaoise housing estate, after the issue was raised to Laois County Council.
A laneway at Saint Brigid's Place in Portlaoise is being flooded and may need to be resurfaced, says Portlaoise Municipal District Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.
She raised the issue in a motion to the municipal district's January meeting, which asks that the council "address the drainage issues and resurface the section of laneway at the top of St Bridigs Place".
"There is a section where water is gathering, it needs drainage and possibly resurfacing," she said.
Laois County Council engineer Wes Wilkinson agreed to come and examine the road.
