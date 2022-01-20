Timeline given for Portlaoise housing estate to be taken on by Laois council

A Laois housing estate begun before 2000 is finally near to being taken on by Laois County Council, after long delays caused by the liquidation of a company.

The architecturally designed Garden Village on the N80 Mountmellick road in Portlaoise, has finally been given a timeline by Laois County Council for when it will take it in charge.

It is expected to advertise the start of the process at some time between April and June, and should come up for approval by councillors by July.

The council has already been voluntarily paying to maintain the sewage pump station and streetlights for the large estate. Once taken in charge, it will also take responsibility for footpaths, roads and drainage.

Director of Services Simon Walton outlined what the delays were, at the January 2022 meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"There were issues with the development company in liquidation, and outstanding financial issues," he said.

Cllr Willie Aird had requested an update in a motion to the meeting.

"I'm very happy to hear that. People are anxious on how we can move it forward. We've had huge success with a lot of estates taken in charge but this isn't," he said.

Cllr Aird said that a "separate problem" involving a contested right of way is being looked at by Irish Water.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley supported his motion, adding that she had two similar motions in the past year.

"I want to acknowledge that the late Cllr Jerry Lodge tried for years to get this problem resolved. There has been a difficulty with liquidation, we need it taken in charge. It is dragging on for a long time. I only hope this solution is going to address those left badly out of pocket. A contractor was let down badly and disadvantaged," she said.