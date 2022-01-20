80,000 Covid-19 vaccines administered by HSE in Laois which responds to below average uptake rates

The HSE has outlined the steps it has taken to boost Covid-19 vaccination in Laois following the publication of new figures which show Laois has the third lowest uptake in Ireland.

Figures published by the HSE show that 10% of eligible people in Laois have not been vaccinated against the virus. The county is already below the 99.9% national average uptake among the more vulnerable groups aged 70 and over.

In response the HSE Community Health Office for Laois and other midland counties outlined its record and actions.

"The Portlaoise vaccination centre has administered 80,000 vaccines to the people of Laois.

"The centre has issued appointments to all members of the public registered on the system over 50 on the COVAX system who have not attended on a number of occasions inviting them to attend for a vaccine.

"HSE have changed its model of vaccine delivery to make the service more accessible by offering and continue to offer walk in clinics where no appointments is necessary while also offering the opportunity to book an appointment on line through the self-schedule portal.

"HSE have also augmented the national media campaigns by running local media campaigns and will continue to publicise the fact we are open and the general public can visit the website where the weekly clinic details are available https://www2.hse.ie/services/ covid-19-vaccination-centres/

"Children aged 5 -11yrs once registered on the system will continue to be offered appointments," it said.

Dr Una Fallon, Director Public Health Midland, urged people to get vaccinated.

“Age-appropriate vaccination and booster is the best way for members of the public to protect themselves and their families from serious illness with COVID-19,” she said.

The HSE ran a mass vaccination hub at the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise from April to September 2021. This subsequently transfered to a HSE premises on the at the St Fintan's Health Campus in the town.

Apart from HSE vaccination, the public have received primary and booster shots from GPs and pharmacies.