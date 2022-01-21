Death Notices for Laois - Friday, January 21, 2022

Denis Lyons - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, January 20 of Denis (Dinny) Lyons of Derrymore, Portarlington and late of St Patrick's Tce Portarlington.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Sandymount Suite at Birr Community Nursing Unit. Loving son of the late Denis and Polly and dear brother of the late Dermot and Robbie. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jimmy, Raymond, Martin and Kevin, sisters Tanya, Eileen and Ann-Marie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Saturday evening from 7:30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.30am, arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12.15pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. Please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing of face masks and handshaking while attending the funeral.

Dinny's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

James McInerney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, January 20 of James (Jimmy) McInerney of Kirwan Park, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen (Donoghue). Deeply regretted by his sons Johnny, Jimmy and Michael, his daughters Mary, Helen, Bridget, Ann Marie, Martina, Louise and Melissa, daughters-in-law Barbara and Aoife, sons-in-law William, Micheal and Joe, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Friday from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Sunday from 5pm. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick at 6.45pm arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn.

Muriel Coulter - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, January 20 of Muriel Coulter (née Shaw) of Rosses Point, Sligo and formerly of Mountmellick.

Peacefully in the loving care of Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo.

Beloved wife of the late Roland (Ronnie). Dearly loved mother of Trevor (Dublin) and Anne Gillanders (Dublin). She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her son, daughter, son-in-law Ken, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Service will take place in Calry Parish Church, The Mall, Sligo on Saturday, January 22nd, at 2.30pm. Burial follows in Rosses Point Cemetery.

Funeral Service will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/calryparishchurch

Frances Sheehan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, January 12 of Frances Sheehan (née Cole) of Green Road, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at her home in Southgate London, surrounded by her devoted family following a short illness. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, devoted daughters Tricia, Marie and Anne, sons-in-law James, Joe and Jamie and adoring grandson Aidan. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Andrew, sister Joan and brother Robert (Bob). Mourned by her brothers Hugh, Jack, Andrew, Oliver, Harold (Danny) and brother-in-law Sean, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Removal from the Chapel of Rest to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Monday the 24th, for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday the 25th at 12 Noon. The Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam. Interment afterwards in St. Patricks Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions social distancing rules apply at all times.

Angela Kavanagh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 19 of Angela Kavanagh of Marian Ave, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by her family in her 85th year. Formerly in the tender care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Kavanagh. Predeceased by all her brothers and sisters. Dearly missed by all her extended family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Thursday from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Billy Brophy - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, January 19 of Billy Brophy of Woodbrook, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by daughters Edwina and Sinéad, brother Michael, sister Maura (Boyhan), nieces, nephews, son-in-law Tom (Treacy), extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (eircode R32E195) on Thursday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath (eircode R32 EC61), for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Mountrath.

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Joseph Sixsmith - Crettyard

The death took place on Wednesday, January 19 of Joseph (Joe) Sixsmith of Garrendenny, Crettyard.



Peacefully, at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Beloved husband of Ruby, adored father of Lorna, Daphne and Alden and cherished grandfather of Will, Zoe, Kate, Amy, Kyle and Jacob. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, siblings Alla, Rebecca and Herbert, sons-in-law Brian and Stewart, daughter-in-law Eimear, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and the Graham family, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Friday at 2pm in Mayo Church, Crettyard (R93 R621). Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

James Dawson - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, January 18 of James Dawson of The Dawson House Castlecomer Rd., Ballinakill, and Freshford.



Suddenly at his residence. Son of the late Shem (Freshford). Deeply regretted by his loving partner Marie, daughter Ellie Rose, mother Judy (Murphy), brothers Jason, Anthony, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 3pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning in St. Brigid's Church Ballinakill at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery Freshford Co. Kilkenny.

Alan McCartney - Coolrain

The death took place on Tuesday, January 18 of Alan McCartney of Coolrain.



Following a tragic work accident, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Noel. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, children Katelyn, Kyle and Ella, mother Carmel, sister Karen, brother Barry, partner Catherine and her child Jack, Granny (Leahy), sister-in-law Annmarie, brother-in-law Joe, nephew Noel, nieces Willow and Leigha, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours, friends and workmates.

Reposing at his mother's home (eircode R32 YVH6 ) on Friday evening from 5pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fergal's Church Camross (eircode R32 VY79), for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Bridget Graham - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Saturday, January 15 of Bridget (Molly) Graham (née Hogan) of Turra, Ballickmoyler.



Peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving son William, sister Betty (Hogan), cousins, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday morning in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Crettyard. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.