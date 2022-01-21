Search

21 Jan 2022

Big Covid-19 outbreak at prison in Laois

BREAKING Death in custody at prison in Portlaoise confirmed

Midlands Prison Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

21 Jan 2022

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Midlands Prison in Portlaoise is the centre of a big Covid-19 outbreak according to figures from the Irish Prison Service (IPS).

In a statement published on January 20, the Service confirmed that a total of 100 prisoners from A, B and E Division in Midlands Prison have tested positive for Covid-19.

The statement said that the Outbreak Control Team has been established.

While the outbreak on the B Division is stood down and a second round of mass testing is scheduled for A & E Divisions. A restricted regime will be in place until testing is complete.

There were 827 prisoners in custody at the Midlands Prison on January 20 making it the country's most populated jail.

The IPS said it is managing four active outbreaks of Covid-19 in Cloverhill, Midlands and Limerick, Mountjoy and Cork Prisons. It  confirmed that a number of staff and prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19.

The total number of prisoners that have tested positive for Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic is 548. The IPS has said that it has faced an unprecedented challenge in continuing to keep prisoners safe from infection during the Omicron wave. The Prison Service says it has has managed 14 Covid-19 Outbreaks within a prison setting since November 2021, of which, nine have been successfully stood down.

Physical family visits are to resume from January 24 except where Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media