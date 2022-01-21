Sheehan makes two changes to Laois team for O'Byrne Cup final

Laois senior football manager Billy Sheehan has named his starting 15 for the O'Byrne cup final against Dublin in Carlow on Saturday. The game throws in at 3pm and will be live on TG4.

The team shows two changes to the side that beat Kildare in the semi final clash last Wednesday as Laois play their fifth game in 14 days.

Graiguecullen's Danny Bolger replaces Matthew Byron in goals while Mark Barry is restored to the starting 15 in place of Ross Munnelly. Barry was due to start the semi final win but as he played the final 15 minutes of a Sigerson Cup game for DCU earlier that day in Belfast, the decision was taken to replace him with Munnelly last Wednesday.

In a repeat of the O'Byrne cup final from 2007, the last time Laois appeared in it, they will go in as big underdogs but it will be good preparation for a league opener away to Louth on Sunday week.

It is a strong line up from the O'Moore County manager with competition for places for that league opener incredibly strong considering 34 players played some part in the four games in the O'Byrne cup to date.

The game throws in at 3pm and is an all ticket affair.

The Laois team in full is as follows

1. Danny Bolger (Graiguecullen)

2. James Kelly (St Joseph’s)

3. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)

4. Alex Mohan (Portarlington)

5. Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood)

6. John O’Loughlin (Rosenallis)

7. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)

8. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

9. James Finn (Ballyfin)

10. Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen)

11. Eoin Lowry (Killeshin)

12. Paddy O’Sullivan (Portarlington)

13. Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s)

14. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard)

15. Sean Moore (Ballyfin)