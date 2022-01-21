Covid-19 hasn't gone away in Laois where Portlaoise hospital has no spare beds

There were no beds in Portlaoise hospital where Covid-19 patients continue to require care on the eve of the lifting of many pandemic restrictions by the Government.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update from the Acute Hospitals Performance Management and Improvement Unit in the HSE reported on cases at 8 pm Thursday, January 20.

It showed that there were eight patients with Covid-19 at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Of these two had been admitted in the previous 24 hours. There was one critically ill patient in the hospital's ICU fighting the virus under the care of Frontline staff.

The report also reveals the bed situation facing staff and management at the Laois hospital. There were no general beds or intensive care beds for patients in the Laois hospital on Thursday.

The virus continues to be a issue for doctors, nurses and other staff at other hospitals in the HSE's Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.

There were ten people with the virus at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. Two people were critically ill. It had 13 free general beds but no ICU beds.

Naas General had 15 patients with Covid-19 of whom three were admitted in the previous 24 hours. The Kildare hospital's ICU had one critically ill Covid-19 patient. There were eight free general beds but no vacant ICU beds in the hospital.

Tallaght and St James's are the other two acute hospitals in the group.

Tallaght had 30 Covid cases on Thursday of whom four were critically ill. There were no available general or ICU beds in the big Dublin hospital.

St James's had 39 confirmed virus cases. Nine of these people were in ICU. It had six general beds but no ICU beds.

Nationally, there were 849 people in hospital with the virus with 122 admitted in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday night. There were 89 people with Covid-19 in ICUs in Ireland.

There were 105 available general beds and 15 ICU free beds across the country.