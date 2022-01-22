WATCH: Fundraising appeal for prison officer who worked in Laois and who is battling cancer

Kieran and his family in his native Mayo colours
The profile of a fundraising campaign to provide medical care for Irish Prison Service Prison Officer Kieran Cawley has been raised in a social media campaign promoting an upcoming GAA game in Mayo. Check it out below.
Read more about Kieran and the fundraiser HERE
Please support by donating on the Kieran Cawley Go Fun Me link below #care4kieranhttps://t.co/kRyN11TWIh @MD_McAndrew @radiomidwest @MickeyGallMO @BallinaRugbyFC @MayoGAABlog @WesternPeople @ConnachtGAA @RefComeOn @Omalley_Austin @Conmort @IrishPrisons @GardaTraffic @MayoGAA pic.twitter.com/l7HTcYy42D— CrossmolinaGAA (@DeelRoversGAA) January 20, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.