23 Jan 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, January 23, 2022

Express Reporter

23 Jan 2022 10:33 AM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Mary Corcoran - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, January 22 of Mary Corcoran (née Mahon) of Dunegan, Mount Temple, Moate, Co. Westmeath and formerly Harristown, Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by her loving family, devoted husband Pat, cherished children Aine, Kathleen, Bernard, John and William. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Ella, Hannah, Lee, Erin, Luke, Kate and Jack, sisters Peg and Joan, brothers Paddy, Mick and Johnny, daughters in law Laura, Annette and Janine, sons in law Pat and Philippe, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Sunday at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Moate, from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday to Corpus Christi Church, Mount Temple, arriving at 11.50am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dunegan Cemetery.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://churchcamlive.ie/mounttemple-parish/

Olive Cullen - Ballintubbert

The death took place on Friday, January 21 of Olive Cullen (née Delaney) of Ballyconnigar Lower, Blackwater, Co. Wexford and formerly Rathmore, Ballintubbert.

Peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Johnny and much loved mother of Nigel and Avril, sister of P.J, Ciarán, Austin, Deirdre and the late Leo. Olive will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter in-law Sinéad, grandchildren Oisín, Mia and Aoibhín, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 3pm until 7pm, for family, neighbours and close friends. Removal on Sunday at 10.45am to St Brigid's Church, Blackwater (walking from the bridge) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.15am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. 

Mary Jo Jordan - Crettyard

The death took place on Friday, January 21 of Mary Jo Jordan (née Purcell) of Clonbrock, Crettyard, and formerly of Monteen, Crettyard.

At her home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Walter. Mary Jo will be sadly missed by her loving family sons Marty, Michael and Walter, daughters Marie and Deirdre, daughters in law Valerie and Laura, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Lucy, Darragh, Dan, Grace, Finn, Tessa, M.J., Ivy and Connell, sisters Brigie, Nancy and Teresa, and brothers Willie, Paddy, John and Jim, brothers in law, sisters in law, brother-in-law Marty, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral cortege will arrive at Saint Abban's Church, Doonane on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

