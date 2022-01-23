Man admitted selling cocaine after search of house in Laois town

A man admitted to gardaí to selling cocaine after a search of his house, Portlaoise court heard last week.

Darren Gorman, 29, of 3 Cois na Habhainn, Portlaoise was charged with possession and possession for sale or supply of cocaine on November 12, 2020 and possession of cannabis on the same date.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that the house at that address was searched under a warrant on the date in question. Cocaine to the value of €800 was found, as well as €20 worth of cannabis.

Mr Gorman made admissions to selling cocaine and was cooperative.

Appearing for Mr Gorman, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick noted he had made full admissions to the gardai. He had four children and was an apprentice electrician.

At the age of 17 to 18 he had become involved in drugs. He had broken his foot which ended his GAA career.

He was now following up on counselling. He had a letter for the court in which he self-reflected, and his partner had also written a letter.

Noting that she was making no promises, Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the matter to April 7 for a Probation Report. She said that Mr Gorman had to make sure he was drug free and she wanted input from the gardaí. He had to cooperate one hundred percent.