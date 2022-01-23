Search

23 Jan 2022

Lidl Ireland confirms €9 million Portlaoise store reopening date

The Portlaoise Lidl site under construction. Photo: Lynda Kiernan

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

23 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

Lidl Ireland has confirmed when its demolished Portlaoise store will be rebuilt and open.

The shop off James Fintan Lalor Avenue closed down at the start of October 2021, with promises of a newer bigger building to open six months later.

A spokesperson has confirmed when the shop will reopen. 

"Construction on the Lidl site in Portlaoise is running on schedule. The store will be reopened in May and we look forward to welcoming back our customers then."

The Portlaoise store closed in October 2021 and was immediately demolished, with work underway on a new larger €9 million shop, due to open in April. It will employ an extra seven people adding to a staff of 27 with a recruitment drive recently underway.

The new store will have solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, and a new design with a larger interior layout. It will be the first A1 energy rated supermarket in Laois. 

It will share one new carpark and entrance with Shaws Department Store. 

