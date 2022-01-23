Government energy retrofit sought for Laois housing estate

The council owned houses in a Laois housing estate should be included in the Government's energy retrofitting programme, a local councillor has said.

Only some houses in Thornberry, in Abbeyleix are owned by Laois County Council.

The estate was built in the early 1950's and is in need of retrofitting, says Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

"Less than six or seven houses are owned by the council in this estate. I hope if there is funding available that it will be included," he said.

He tabled a motion to the January meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District requesting the work.

In response, Laois County Council said they might be considered for work this year.

"These properties are not part of the current Retrofitting programme which was approved in 2021. Laois County Council are due to get confirmation shortly of proposed retrofit funding for 2022 and these properties can be considered for the 2022 programme subject to adequate funding being available."

Retrofit funding covers items like new windows and doors, new low carbon heating systems as well as wall and roof insulation.