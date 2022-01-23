Search

Suspended sentence for stealing bike in Laois town

Stealing someone’s bike is “a nasty offence’’, Judge Catherine Staines said last week in Portlaoise district court. 

She made her comments in the case of Christopher O’Brien, 33, of 107 St. Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise who was charged with stealing a mountain bike at Laois Shopping Centre on June 2, 2021. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said that at 11am on that date the injured party parked his bike at the Laois Shopping Centre. 

Christopher O’Brien took the bike. It was valued at €120 and had not been recovered. 

Appearing for Mr O’Brien, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald noted that this was Mr O’Brien’s longest period of time out of custody. His nephew’s bike had been taken and he thought this was the bike. 

He had €120 in compensation in court, and he had paid this in installments into Mr Fitzgerald’s office. He apologised for what had happened. He was engaging with the services and was drug free. He was doing well in the context of his past history. 

She asked what he had done with the bike.

Mr Fitzgerald said that he had left it at his nephew’s home. 

Judge Staines told him to hand over the compensation.

She noted that she had previously given Mr O’Brien huge chances last year. 

She imposed a three month prison sentence, suspended for one year.

