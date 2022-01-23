Search

23 Jan 2022

Laois walk in Slieve Bloom to support Charlie Bird's Croagh Patrick fundraiser

Laois walk in Slieve Bloom to support Charlie Bird's Croagh Patrick fundraiser

Walk to support Charlie Bird fundraiser. Pic Maxwells

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

23 Jan 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

On April 2, Charlie will be climbing Croagh Patrick with the support of his family and friends and he is asking the Irish public to get behind him and organise their own climb or walk, in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association & Pieta House.

While Croagh Patrick may not be accessible to everyone, 'Climb with Charlie' event is being organised in Laois on the same day. The organisers are are asking anyone who is able, to climb to Arderin, the highest point on the Slieve Blooms Mountains. 

You can support Charlie’s campaign at www.climbwithcharlie.ie, where you can make a donation.

All funds raised will go directly to his two chosen causes, which support those suffering with motor neurone disease and those who are suffering from thoughts of suicide and self-harm.⁠

New initiative to bring more visitors to the Sleive Blooms in Laois and Offaly

There will be more details soon about the Laois walk at the facebook page set up by the organisers. Check it out HERE

