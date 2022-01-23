Oh yes they are going to go ahead with the Panto in Laois town

The organisers of one of the most popular panto's in Laois are set to proceed with the staging of their show this year.

The Rathdowney Pantomime Group say that, "with careful consideration and following numerous meetings", they are delighted to advise that preparations have begun for Panto 2022, Rags To Riches in Japan (Take 2).

The organisers issued a statment.

"We want to assure you the people of Rathdowney and the wider community that all current and forthcoming Covid Government Guidelines will be strictly adhered to and continuously monitored at all times, eg. Sanitisation stations, mask wearing, reduced audience capacity with pod/group seating etc," they said.

They will be taking names on Friday, January 28 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm in Rathdowney Community Centre for primary school children from 3rd to 6th class inclusive and secondary school pupils only.

The oranisers say they have he full support of the adult cast from 2020 who will be returning to reprise their roles.

Show dates are provisionally set for 24th March to 27th March. Further information will be available on the January 28 if any parent/guardian has any questions please come along and speak to any committee member.

"We look forward to sharing a tune and a smile with you all very soon. Many thanks for your continued support always, it is greatly appreciated," concluded the organisers..