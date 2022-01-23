Portlaoise Panto group hope to 'see you soon' now that restrictions have eased

The Portlaoise Panto group had to postpone its 2022 production Rapunzel and the Winning Lotto Ticket which was scheduled to begin its run on January 22.
However, the Covid-19 Omicron wave forced the organisers to call the run off.
Now, with restrictions eased they are hope to see audiences soon at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise.
"As yet, we have not confirmed new dates for our show but we are hoping to be on stage in the coming months," they said on their facebook page.
