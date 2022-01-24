Four Laois schools to share out €230 k for work this summer

Secondary and national schools in Laois are to get a share of money for summer refurbishment projects.
The schools covered are:
• Camross National School
• Barr na Sruthan (Barnashrone) National School
• St. Fergal’s College, Rathdowney
• Mountmellick Community School
The funding was welcomed by the Laois Offaly based Minister of State Pippa Hackett.
“It’s great to see that four Laois schools will be refurbished under the Summer Works programme this year with an investment in the county of €230,000," said the Green Party senator.
