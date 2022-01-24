€3 million for Laois pedestrian and cycling projects

Laois is getting €3 million for project to enhance infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists while reducing traffic in our towns and villages.

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan T.D., today confirmed that the National Transport Authority (NTA) has allocated funds to Ireland's local authorities with a view to spending €289 million on walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022.

Most of the money, some €750,000, will go to projects in Portlaoise. The single biggest grant is for €300,000 for a footpath scheme along the Main Street in Stradbally.

Other places to directly benefit are: Portarlington, Abbeyleix, Durrow and Timahoe. FULL TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Laois/Offaly TD, Charlie Flanagan has said that he is particularly pleased that funding of €3million has been made available to under Active Travel Investment Grant Scheme.

“One of the consequences of the pandemic has been a greater emphasis on alternative transport which provides some personal health benefits as well as more environmentally friendly living.

"In welcoming these funds, I urge Laois County Council to proceed with the various projects at the earliest opportunity," he said.

Laois Offaly Green Party Minister of State Pippa Hackett also welcomed the money.

“This funding is designed to make life easier for pedestrians and safer for cyclists while reducing traffic in our towns and villages. In particular, it will make it easier for those with mobility aids or buggies. Good footpaths and dedicated cycle lanes are essential if we are to leave the car at home more often.

"This continuing investment in active travel is a Green Party commitment in the Programme for Government and, again this year, Greens are delivering. Last year Laois received €3,283,000. Today it is to receive a further €3m. We are determined to make our towns and villages more accessible for walking and cycling," she said.

Details of the successful projects in County Laois are as follows:

Minister Eamon Ryan commented. “It is great to see our investment in active travel starting to bear fruit. I want us to now accelerate delivery of sustainable transport modes as we come out of the majority of covid restrictions. It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic. We need to use the switch to remote working as an opportunity to reallocate road space to create a safer and more efficient transport system.”

“Local authorities and the NTA have been provided with an unprecedented increase in funding for additional staff for active travel. I will be bringing forward further amendments to the Road Traffic and Roads bill in the coming weeks, which will also enable them progress experimental traffic management schemes and other measures which fast track active travel infrastructure. We need to be quick, to help reduce our climate emissions but also to use this unique moment in time to create a more attractive and safer local environment.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton T.D. welcomed this meaningful investment stating: “Today, over 1,200 projects across the length and breadth of the country are set to receive targeted funding towards making walking and cycling in our villages, towns and cities safe and sustainable. As we continue to meet our commitment of spending almost €1 million on walking and cycling projects each day, I am particularly happy to confirm that the schools participating in Phase 1 of our new Safe Routes to School Programme will also benefit. With 170 schools currently progressing plans customised to their specific needs and challenges, the Safe Routes to School Programme is delivering infrastructure on the route to and in front of our schools making it easier for children, parents and teachers to safely walk, cycle and scoot to school every day.

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA said: It’s great to be in position once again this year to make such a substantial investment in infrastructure for active travel. The funding we are announcing today will support the provision of walking and cycling facilities in every part of the country. More people than ever want to cycle and walk as part of their daily journey, and it is incumbent on us to encourage them to precisely do that, so they can leave the car behind. This investment will make a big difference, not just in our major cities, but in towns and villages across Ireland. We will work with our partners in the local authorities to ensure that the projects announced today become a reality as soon as possible.