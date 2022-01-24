Vital Laois parish lotto returns from escapes from Covid-19 lockdown

€2 can win you €2000 and you'd be helping the local community in lots of ways if you play
After almost two years suspended, the Durrow Parish Lotto is restarting in late January 2022!
The draw will start with a large €2,000 jackpot!
Tickets costing €2 each are available in retailers and pubs across the Durrow and surrounding districts.
The Durrow Parish Lotto supports many groups and clubs in the Parish. Among those to benefit are Our Lady's Meadow NS, Gun Club, Harps GAA, Fishing Club, Scouts.
For these groups it is a great way to fundraise every week and every player is in for winning the jackpot!
