24 Jan 2022

Raised road causing garden floods near Laois village

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

24 Jan 2022 10:33 PM

A road that was resurfaced and raised in height by Laois County Council has caused rainwater to now flow down into the entrances of houses.

The situation is happening at Cashel, Ballyroan, a few kilometres out of Portlaoise town.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley has called on the council to fix the problem.

She tabled a motion to the January meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, that "the Council carry out road works and drainage to prevent the surface water from the road flowing into the entrances of the houses at Cashel Ballyroan".

"Well over two years ago this road was risen and there is a fall into three or four houses, the water is coming into these properties. I hoped that work had solved the problem but it hasn't. A bigger job is needed. Everytime the road is raised it exacerbates the problem. Three properties are constantly getting water," she said.

Laois County Council has committed to a "permanent solution".

"Minor works were carried out previously in relation to the entrances to these properties on the R425 Cashel, Ballyroan. Further works are now required to survey drainage in the locality with a view to putting a more premanent solution in place. These works will commence in the coming weeks," the area engineer Wes Wilkinson said.

News

