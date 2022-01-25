Search

25 Jan 2022

Big changes to Covid-19 mart restrictions in Laois and other counties

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

25 Jan 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue T.D., has welcomed the lifting of social distancing rules at livestock marts in Laois and other counties.

While facemasks must continue to be worn at marts for now, all other restrictions relating to Covid-19 and the marts have been lifted.

Minister McConalogue paid tribute to the efforts of mart staff and farmers in keeping marts operational throughout the pandemic.

“This is a great day for our network of marts across the country. Buyers can now return to the ring without the previous limits on numbers, while online sales can continue as part of a blended approach. Mart managers, their staff as well as buyers and sellers of livestock have shown tremendous resilience, agility and resourcefulness during the pandemic in dealing with the challenges of Covid19 while continuing to trade online and at the ring,” said Minister McConalogue.

Covid-19 patient numbers in ICU continue to fall along with welcome hospital figures

“I’m convinced the efforts of farmers and marts, adhering to the Covid19 measures, has undoubtedly played a role in minimising and reducing the threat of Covid19 in our communities while protecting Ireland’s food security,” the Minister added.

 

