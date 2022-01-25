Search

25 Jan 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Phyllis Monaghan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 22 of Phyllis Monaghan (née Harrington) of Highfield Meadows, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospital, Shaen. Predeceased by her son Declan and son-in-law Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, her adored children Gerard, Carol, David and Pamela, daughters-in-law Vivienne and Nuala, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem mass. May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking. 

Patricia Murphy - Maganey

The death took place on Saturday, January 22 of Patricia (Pat) Murphy (née Dillon) of Grange, Maganey. 

At the Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. Beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Declan and Damien. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law Natalie and Isabel, grandchildren Andrea, Sean, Sophia, Ethan and Alex, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

Margaret Brennan - Arles

The death took place on Saturday, January 22 of Margaret Brennan of Arles, Ballickmoyler. 

Funeral Arrangements later. 

