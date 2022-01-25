Search

25 Jan 2022

"Emergencies only": HSE pleads with Midlanders due to pressure on big hospital

Tullamore hospital still dealing with high numbers of people

High volumes of people still presenting at Tullamore hospital seeking admission

Leinster Express Reporter

25 Jan 2022

Leinster Express Reporter

The HSE has appealed to the public not to attend Tullamore hospital unless in an emergency despite the fall in Covid-19 cases that has lead to the Government easing restrictions.

There have been a number of similar appeals through the Omicron wave in January. This latest statement was issued by the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which serves a population of approximately 800,000 people and includes hospitals in Laois, Kildare, Dublin and Offaly.  

"The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission to the hospital," said the statement issued on January 25. 

"The hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED).  We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. It is essential that we protect our emergency services for those who require emergency care. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke,  please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency," said the HSE. 

If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please

·ensure you wear a mask,

·practice social distancing and

·ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19.

The HSE's COVID-19 Daily Operations Update said that at 8pm on Monday, January 24 there were 10 people with the virus in the Offaly hospital. It had 12 available general beds but no ICU beds. Two critically ill patients had the virus.

