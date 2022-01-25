Search

25 Jan 2022

Laois employers encouraged to use remote working hubs

Laois businesses make the move from the kitchen table to a co-working hub

Christine Kenna of BizEquip at her desk in Webmill, remote working hub in Mountmellick in 2019.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

25 Jan 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Employers in Laois and other counties are being encouraged to take advantage of remote working hubs for staff returning to work over the next few months.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, said hubs offer opportunities.

“When Government launched ‘Our Rural Future’ last March, we gave a commitment to develop a national network of 400 remote working hubs over the next 5 years.

“This has been a priority for my Department and I am pleased to say there are already 177 hubs live on the ConnectedHubs.ie platform.

“Now that restrictions are being eased and people are starting to go back into the office environment, many employers are keen to offer a ‘blended working’ opportunity to staff.

“We know that many people don’t want to work from their kitchen table or bedroom forever. There needs to be clear lines between where ‘work life’ ends and ‘home life’ begins.

“Equally we know that people don’t want to go back to the days of the long commute and spending hours sitting in their car when they could be spending that time with their family.

“Working from a hub in your local town or village is the optimum solution to both of these issues – it means there are clear demarcation lines between work and family life while at the same time removing the requirement for the long commute. It will also increase footfall in our rural town and villages,” she said.

Laois and other midlanders most want to work from home full time

Minister Humphreys said 177 hubs already using the ConnectedHubs.ie platform and I expect this figure to increase to 400 by the end of 2022.

“My Department has invested millions of euro in funding the establishment of new remote working hub facilities and also in upgrading existing hub facilities. This has ensured that remote working hubs offer a modern, safe and convenient environment for workers all across the country.

“I welcome the legislation which the Tánaiste has brought forward today and I would encourage employers to look at utilising these hubs as a means to allow their staff to continue to work remotely into the future,” she said.

The four Laois hubs on connected.ie are BloomHQ in Mountrath, Portlaoise Enterprise Centre, Portarlington Enterprise Centre, Webmill, Mountmellick.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media