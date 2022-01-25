Search

25 Jan 2022

Super start to 2022 for Portlaoise AFC u14 girls as fantastic team performance sees them past Killeigh

U14 Girls League

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

25 Jan 2022 7:33 PM

On the weekend that the lockdowns ended, Portlaoise u14 girls continued their unbeaten run in league and cup with a 5-1 victory. This fantastic bunch of players have now gone practically the whole pandemic without losing a match.

Killeigh 1

Portlaoise 5

For their first competitive match of 2022 they travelled to the Pond to play a strong Killeigh side on a crisp January morning. The match started with both teams, very familiar with each other, cautiously sounding the other out. Killeigh had a free kick go just wide, whilst Lucy Moran and captain Leah Brophy gave Killeigh lots of problems out wide.

Portlaoise forced a number of corners, and on 17 minutes got a breakthrough goal when a beautiful in swinging corner from Niamh Dundon found its way into the Killeigh net to give Portlaoise a just about deserved lead.

After the goal, Portlaoise enjoyed a period of pressure with Leah Brennan and Emma Francis dominant in midfield They were helped by Layla Mc Gonnell and Sally Morgan who both brought great energy to the team, and on 26 minutes Morgan once again displayed her great striking technique to fire Portlaoise two ahead following a turnover from Emma Frances in midfield.

With a minute to go to half time, Killeigh won a penalty following some sustained attacking play. Doireann Brennan almost got her hands to it, but the ball nestled into the net to give Killeigh a big boost on the half time whistle.

Portlaoise played against the slight hill in the second period and it seemed to suit them - they won the ball continuously in midfield, and at every opportunity looked to get quick balls through to Maisie Kerry and Ciara Breslin who were now stretching the Killeigh defense.

Aoibheann Bourke was absolutely fantastic in this period, and it was her determination that won a ball to set Breslin on her way for a really well taken goal.

After that Portlaoise stayed strong at the back with Ava Donovan, Emily Flynn and Hollie Murphy strong in the tackle and sure footed in everything. Supported ably by Lily O’Meara and Moya Ramsbottom off the bench, Portlaoise played on the counter attack towards the end, and a mazy dribble by Breslin into the Killeigh box resulted in a lovely ball squared across the box for Maisie Kerry to slot home from close range.

Kerry finished a fantastic team performance with a fine individual goal just before the final whistle. 5-1 was maybe not reflective of how tough this match was for long periods between two well matched teams.

