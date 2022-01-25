Community cinema set to roll again in Laois town

Mountmellick Community Arts Centre
With Covid-19 restrictions lifted community life is resuming and one venue already has an event pencilled in in Mountmellick.
"Great news, we are opening again," say the operators of the Balcony Cinema at the Mountmellick Arts Centre.
The first movie after the Omicron lockdown is "The Chorus" which screens on Wednesday, February 2 at 8pm.
The film tells the story of Pierre who is an aimless child at an austere boarding school in France. The students and faculty are constantly at odds with one another, until a music teacher, Clément Mathieu (Gérard Jugnot), arrives and starts a choir. Clément -- who has troubles of his own -- tries to change the reactionary policies of the school, choosing instead to encourage his students. His efforts have a particular impact on Pierre, who shows great musical promise.
Tickets are €5 per person with refreshments served. Masks must be worn at all times.
