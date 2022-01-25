PROPERTY WATCH: This Laois town terrace house on sale at bargain price but needs modernisaiton

This three bedroom one bathroom 77 metre square terrace house on High Street in Rathdowney, Co. Laois could be yours for as little as €80,000.

"Enjoying an excellent town centre location, this attractive three bedroom home offers a superb opportunity to acquire an extended property close to all amenities," say Hume.

The Laois auctioneers say the property has been extended and enjoys an additional large kitchen/dining room and a spacious bathroom.

They say the ground floor includes two further reception rooms, both with open fireplaces. The property has oil fired central heating and Stanley range in the kitchen.

There are three bedrooms upstairs. Hume say there is a "magnificent view" from the top floor over the surrounding countryside.

Outside the two garages are "surprisingly" spacious with electricity supplies which Hume says offer superb opportunities to further enhance this lovely home.

There is a private rear garden also.

Ballybrophy train station is a little over 10 minutes away and high speed broadband available.

Hume says the property has been well maintained and enjoys a quality extension though they add that "it will further benefit from additional modernisation".

GROUND FLOOR: Entrance Hall 2.69m x 1.65m (8' 10" x 5' 5") Wainscot wall, fitted carpet. Sittingroom 3.15m x 2.28m (10' 4" x 7' 6") Feature cast iron fireplace, timber floor. Livingroom 4.90m x 3.06m (16' 1" x 10') Fitted carpet, feature fireplace with tiled surround, light fitting, understairs storage. Kitchen 4.15m x 3.46m (13' 7" x 11' 4") Feature fitted kitchen, integrated hob plumbed for washing machine, solid fuel Stanley cooker. Rear Hall 1.47m x 0.99m (4' 10" x 3' 3") Fitted cupboard, timber floor. Bathroom 3.47m x 2.42m (11' 5" x 7' 11") Tiled floor, shower unit, w.c., w.h.b., bath.

FIRST FLOOR Bedroom 2.26m x 1.99m (7' 5" x 6' 6") Bedroom 3.93m x 2.40m (12' 11" x 7' 10") Bedroom 3.05m x 2.73m (10' x 8' 11") Cast iron fireplace, light fitting, view over countryside

OUTSIDE Garage 1 7.16m x 3.70m (23' 6" x 12' 2") Double doors Garage 2 6.60m x 3.40m (21' 8" x 11' 2") Double doors