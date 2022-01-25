Search

25 Jan 2022

Man drunk in Laois town tells Judge he relapsed on drink

A man told Portlaoise District Court last Thursday that he had relapsed on drink. 

William Phelan, 55, of Paddock, Mountrath was charged with intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Lyster Square, Portlaoise on December 3, 2021. He pleaded guilty. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court there was a report of a man intoxicated and aggressive towards the public on the date in question. Mr Phelan was on a footpath, causing annoyance and he was extremely intoxicated. 

He had previous convictions and had done six months last year. 

It was the gardaí’s view he was falling off the wagon again. 

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said he was a bachelor farmer. He was engaging with the probation services and was thankful last year for being incarcerated. 

He was doing well during that period. He had started drinking again sporadically and in the past two months he had descended back. 

Mr Fitzgerald said that alcohol treatment was the only prospect for him and said that with the help of the probation services he might be able to get some treatment. 

Judge Catherine Staines noted he had done nine months in prison last year. He can’t be kept in prison indefinitely, she said. 

He had to deal with his drinking. 

She sought a short report for February 17.

She told Mr Phelan she would have to protect the public if he caused more annoyance. She told him to engage with his probation officer. 

Mr Phelan told the Judge he had relapsed. 

