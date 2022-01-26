Big contract won by Laois company sees it replacing every bed in major Irish hosptal

Laois-based Beechfield Healthcare have started a replacement programme of every bed and mattress in Tallaght University Hospital (TUH).

The company says the initiative is the first Total Bed Management contract ever made in a public hospital in the Republic of Ireland. The Portlaoise-based firm says its Total Bed Management solution will change how TUH oversees and manages its bed and mattresses.

The company says that before the move to the new total bed management contract, the hospital, in addition to the purchase and maintenance of its beds, was deploying a high number of dynamic mattresses with associated annual costs.

The Laois firm says the Total Bed Management solution from Beechfield Healthcare strips out ad-hoc bed purchasing and servicing, and it also incorporates all mattress rental costs. It is anticipated that the project will be cost neutral for the duration of the contract, while providing the hospital with brand new beds and mattresses and saving considerable time in the management of multiple contracts / suppliers.

James Gargan is commercial director at Beechfield Healthcare.

“This is a significant and notable contract in that it is the first of its kind awarded in the Republic of Ireland. Beechfield Healthcare has a proven track record in the supply of acute beds and provision of mattress management in the hospital care environment.

"With our own experiences of deploying hybrid mattress technology to 675+ beds in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, and our partnership with Drive DeVilbiss Sidhil, who have been providing Total Bed Management in the UK for almost 20 years, we are looking forward to the successful implementation of this project.

“From the very outset, I was impressed with the Hospital’s willingness and openness to discuss different approaches to the management of their bed and mattress fleets. They listened and took on board our creative proposals, which in turn, formed the basis of a Total Bed Management solution that is set to transform how the hospital operates.”

“Working with the Project Management team and hospital staff of Tallaght University Hospital to roll out their Total Bed Management project has been an exciting and rewarding experience for our entire team. I believe the impact of the change in the hospital will be immediate and will bring significant benefits to patient care.”

“With the Innov8 IQ bed and Hybrid Power mattress from Drive DeVilbiss, we’ve built a Total Bed Management solution that is best-in-class and I look forward to deploying this expertise into other acute care sites in Ireland.”

Áine Lynch, Director of Nursing & Integrated Care commented on the arrival of the new beds to the Hospital.

“When we awarded the Total Bed Management project to Beechfield Healthcare we knew we were confident that the patient and staff experience would be enhanced by the new process and the way in which the Hospital administers and delivers care to its patients.

“The complete solution provided by Beechfield Healthcare presented the Hospital with the best solution, providing a one-stop-shop for all our beds and mattresses. We now have one point of contact and with that, one way of ordering a bed, one way of reporting a fault and one way of ordering a mattress. It will remove the complexity of managing multiple bed types and contracts. Staff need only be familiar with one type of bed, and most importantly, it improves patient comfort, gives them greater independence as they can adjust the bed to a position in which they are most comfortable,” she said.

A statement said the introduction of the solution in the hospital follows a strategic review of their bed and mattress management practices by a multi-disciplinary team. Following the review, it was decided to go to market and explore alternative options; options that would service the healthcare needs of the community, provide care based on best practice and deliver value for money.

The strategic review team travelled to hospitals in Northern Ireland to investigate the concept of Total Bed Management, where it is well established as a concept. TUH subsequently issued a public tender and received submissions from both domestic and international suppliers. A statement added that Beechfield Healthcare was awarded the tender after a rigorous evaluation process.

Present at the arrival of the first of the new beds were: Cathy Doyle CNM 2, Crampton Ward; Helen Strapp, ANP tissue Viability; James Gargan, Commercial Director Beechfield Healthcare Ltd; Áine Lynch, Director of Nursing & Integrated Care; Stuart O Connor, Contracts & Procurement Manager and Patricia Morrison Directorate Perioperative Nurse Manager