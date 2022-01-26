Croke Park officials confirm water breaks removed from GAA matches with immediate effect

GAA officials in Croke Park have confirmed that the provision for water breaks in games has been removed from with immediate effect.

Confirmation that water breaks are now gone from inter-county, clubs and other strands of the association came this Wednesday.

It appears there is no return for the Maor Foirne.

There is a return for the Maoir Uisce.

But official team personnel (Selectors/Coaches), substitutes, injured players or members of the extended panel may not act as Maoir Uisce.

And, the Maoir Uisce are not permitted to have/use Communications devices i.e. walkie talkies.

In hurling the Maoir Uisce will also act as Hurley Carriers & may enter the field of play with a replacement hurley when necessary.

In the correspondence from GAA President Larry McCarthy and Director General Tom Ryan, all are thanked "for their patience and co-operation with the various restrictions imposed over the course of the last two years".

"While the pandemic may not be over, there are certainly very positive signs for better days ahead and our activities, for the moment at least, will be returning to something resembling normality. In the interim, we again urge you to continue to follow Government advice and in particular, the provisions outlined North and South for those who are positive, are symptomatic or who are considered to be close contacts of a positive case."