26 Jan 2022

Laois college launches county wide academic competition with nice prizes

Laois college launches county wide academic competition with nice prizes

Portlaoise College's Academic Challenge

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 Jan 2022 6:33 PM

A Laois college has launched a fun academic challenge for 4th and 5th classes all around the county, with brilliant prizes.

Portlaoise College normally holds an annual STEM conference to highlight their subject range, but has decided on a change this year.

"In place of our annual STEM conference Portlaoise College is delighted to offer an Academic Challenge competition.

"Five subject departments in our school have each created and designed a challenge for students that links with
their subject. These challenges are designed so that a participant can complete them by themselves and from home with the assistance of a supervising adult. Challenges have been set by our Science, Technology, Home Economics, English and Art Departments for 2022," principal Noel Daly explains. 

Challenges include making a strong structure from paper, creating an Irish bird from waste paper, dropping an egg from a height without breaking it, cooking with mystery ingredients, and discussing your favourite literary hero.

Prizes include a choice of a family pass either Castlecomer Discovery Park, Fota Wildlife Park, Dublin Zoo or Tayto Park.

“The competition is a great way to encourage enthusiasm and practical learning in the areas of science, technology,
literature, art and home economics. At Portlaoise College, we believe in offering a varied curriculum to meet the needs and to ignite the interests of our students, this is the inspiration behind this inclusive competition, we want to inspire primary school students of 4th and 5th class to showcase their enormous talents,” the principal said. 

Students can enter as many of the challenges as you like, and all entries must be received by Friday February 18 2022. Entries should be submitted by email to info@portlaoisecollege.ie. In the subject line state 'Academic Challenge' and in the emails content be sure to include the students name, school and class.

Winners will be announced on the schools Facebook page and prizes will be delivered to the school by a representative from Portlaoise College.

