Search

26 Jan 2022

Permission granted to build 52 new houses in Laois town

Permission granted to build 52 new houses in Laois town

Grange Hall in Mountmellick to get new neighbours

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 Jan 2022 7:33 PM

The green light has been granted for 52 new houses in a Laois town that will use the same entrance as an existing estate.

The development is off Harbour Street in Mountmellick, next to Grange Hall housing estate and behind cottages on the main street. 

Applicant Kilkenny Investment Property Holding Ltd has applied to Laois County Council to build 54 houses in mostly terraced units.  Following direction from Laois planners, this has been amended to 52 houses including terraced bungalows for Clúid social housing, and semi-detached and detached two storey houses.

Controversial vote taken to prevent more housing in Portlaoise area

The application was received a full year ago in January 2021 but further information was sought following several local submissions. 

There were concerns for drainage raised by Laois County Council's road design office.

The principal of Scoil Phadraig, John Murrell also raised concern for floods because he said that surface water drains are to be joined into the existing network which has previously flooded Davitt Road. 

Laois plan on high rise apartments, rural houses and windfarms may be overruled

The developer said this is incorrect and waters will be held in an attenuation area to be released into a rear stream leading to the River Triogue. 

The developer also changed the plan to add two raised tables to slow traffic, a shared cycle and footpath, 11 electric car charging points and an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing. 

They will be removing part of the existing boundary screen wall to create a new entrance road onto Grange Hall.

Another application is planned in the future for Phase II.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media