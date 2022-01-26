Permission granted to build 52 new houses in Laois town

The green light has been granted for 52 new houses in a Laois town that will use the same entrance as an existing estate.

The development is off Harbour Street in Mountmellick, next to Grange Hall housing estate and behind cottages on the main street.

Applicant Kilkenny Investment Property Holding Ltd has applied to Laois County Council to build 54 houses in mostly terraced units. Following direction from Laois planners, this has been amended to 52 houses including terraced bungalows for Clúid social housing, and semi-detached and detached two storey houses.

The application was received a full year ago in January 2021 but further information was sought following several local submissions.

There were concerns for drainage raised by Laois County Council's road design office.

The principal of Scoil Phadraig, John Murrell also raised concern for floods because he said that surface water drains are to be joined into the existing network which has previously flooded Davitt Road.

The developer said this is incorrect and waters will be held in an attenuation area to be released into a rear stream leading to the River Triogue.

The developer also changed the plan to add two raised tables to slow traffic, a shared cycle and footpath, 11 electric car charging points and an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing.

They will be removing part of the existing boundary screen wall to create a new entrance road onto Grange Hall.

Another application is planned in the future for Phase II.