26 Jan 2022

Woman was abusive to hospital staff and patients in Laois

Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise

Reporter:

Express Reporter

26 Jan 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A woman who was intoxicated was abusive to hospital staff and patients, Portlaoise district court was told last week. 

Tracy McKevitt, 36, of Apartment 8, De Vesci Court, Fairgreen, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on December 6, 2021. 

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that at 7.15pm on that date at Portlaoise Hospital a female was reported to the gardaí for being abusive to hospital staff and patients. She was intoxicated and had to be arrested. 

Appearing for Ms McKevitt, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick acknowledged she had previous convictions for public order offences. 

She was engaging with the Fr Peter McVerry Trust and was living in De Vesci Court. 

She was now on 70 mls of methadone and was heroin free. She had previously been a year and a half free of heroin, but a slip had happened. A friend of Ms McKevitt’s had died. 

On the date of this offence Ms McKevitt had self harmed. 

Judge Staines sought a Probation Report for April 7. 

