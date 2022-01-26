Gazebo on the way for Laois Covid-19 test centre

Covid-19 test centre in Laois
Work is underway to protect Laios people who are going for Covid-19 testing in Portlaoise from the weather.
The HSE has confirmed that a cover is being built at the the PCR test centre at St Fintan's Health Campus in Portlaoise opposite the Midlands Prison.
"The works being carried out currently is the erection of a gazebo at the entrance of the Test Centre, Portlaoise funded under the winter funding initiative. The Testing Centre in Portlaoise is a walk-in service and the gazebo will provide additional shelter to members of the public," said a HSE statement.
Thousands of people have attended the centre since it opened in 2021. People could be seen queuing outside the temporary buildings in December and January as the Omicron wave swept though Laois.
