26 Jan 2022

Laois graphic design duo raise over €2,000 for mental health centre

Christy Bannon and Marie Tuohy of SOSAD Laois with Katie Kindlon & Helen Flynn, Gló Design

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 Jan 2022 10:33 PM

A young Laois design company managed to raise over €2,000 for a local mental health charity last Christmas.

Katie Kindlon & Helen Flynn of Gló Design designed and sold community calendars in aid of SOSAD Laois.

They were delighted this week to present the money to the charity who have a counselling centre in Portlaoise.

"We managed to raise a total of €2,111.33 for the the amazing cause which we presented today to Christy Bannon and Marie Tuohy of the SOSAD Laois committee. 

"We want to thank every single person who donated or purchased a calendar along with all the local businesses who went out of their way to help. 

"A massive thanks to everyone who supported us, without them this wouldn’t have been possible," the young women said.

The SOSAD Laois office opened on the Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise last Autumn, funded by local donations. They are part of SOSAD Ireland, a non-profit organisation that provides free counselling services to people who are suffering with Suicidal Ideation, Self Harming, Depression, Stress & Anxiety or if people simply need to talk. 

Call them on 083 029 1706 or see https://sosadireland.ie/

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

