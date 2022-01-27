Intoxicated on Laois road

A man was intoxicated and did not know where he was, Portlaoise district court heard last week.
Ronald Mackey, 64, of Ballitore Hill, Ballitore, Kildare was charged with intoxication at the Link Road, Portarlington on January 4 this year. He pleaded guilty.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 12pm on that date gardaí received a report of a man intoxicated at the Link Road, Portarlington. He did not know where he was
Solicitor Brian Duffy said that Mr Mackey was homeless at the time. He had cooperated with the gardaí and was very remorseful. He was in stable accommodation now.
Judge Staines noted that Mr Mackey had had a lot of difficulties in his life. She said he was now engaging with AA and counselling. She applied the Probation Act, saying she hoped that he would get the help he needed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.